Ulyanovsk-Baku-Astara freight train to depart in late September

3 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A direct freight train will depart for the first time on the route Ulyanovsk (Russia) - Baku (Azerbaijan) - Astara (Iran) in late September, Ulyanovsk Governor Alexey Russkikh said.

"The first export train Ulyanovsk - Baku - Astara will depart from Ulyanovsk approximately at the end of September. This is the western railway corridor of the logistics project "Middle Volga - Caspian Sea - Persian Gulf," Russkikh said.

According to him, the train will be filled with at least 70 cars of various modifications, including platforms, bunker-type cars and others. Each train is designed to transport 3,500 tons of various products - agricultural products, manufactured goods, wood products and others.

"We expect that over 200,000 tons of products will be exported and imported along this route in a year,” Russkikh specified.

The governor added that the issue of loading the train back with goods produced in Azerbaijan, Iran and neighboring countries is being worked out.