Moscow and Baku agree on mutual understanding of Prosecutor General's Offices

4 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prosecutor General's Offices of Russia and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding. It was formalized at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The heads of the departments Igor Krasnov and Kamran Aliyev signed the document.

"The memorandum will allow for an intensification of the exchange of experience in organizing the work of the prosecutor's offices of Russia and Azerbaijan, and will fully contribute to countering threats to peace and security," Igor Krasnov said.

In addition, Krasnov announced his readiness to develop a full range of bilateral relations and coordinate efforts to eliminate the threats of transnational crime at key international venues, including the CIS and the UN.

Last summer, the Prosecutor Generals of Russia and Azerbaijan signed a 2024-2025 cooperation programme.