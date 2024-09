5 Sep. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Revenue Service of the Georgian Ministry of Finance, customs officers inspected a Georgian citizen at Tbilisi airport and found 10 kg of undeclared natural hair products.

The products' cost exceeded 24 thousand lari (over $9 thousand).

As noted, the dozens of hair bundles were packed separately from each other. All this was found during a detailed inspection of the citizen and his luggage.

The case materials were sent to the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Finance.