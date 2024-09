6 Sep. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani paraswimmer Vali Israfilov won a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The athlete finished third in the 100-meter breaststroke in the B13 category. Vali Israfilov's bronze medal was the seventh medal for the Azerbaijani team: three gold, three bronze and one silver medals have been won.