Italian Prime Minister speaks in favor of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

6 Sep. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Italian Prime Minister supports the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Giorgia Meloni said this after the talks with the leader of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Rome.

"The Prime Minister of Italy reaffirmed Rome's commitment to the stability and prosperity of the Caucasus region and its support for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to achieve lasting peace",

the Italian Prime Minister's press service said.

At the meeting, the parties declared the strategic nature of the partnership, which they intend to build up in all areas. It was also emphasized that priority attention would be paid to energy issues.

Following the meeting, Eni and SOCAR signed three memoranda of understanding in the areas of energy security, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and biofuel production.