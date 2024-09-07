Weapons museum to be opened in Sukhumi fortress

7 Sep. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Utkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

New landmark will soon appear in Sukhum. A weapons museum will be opened in the Sukhumi fortress. Visitors will be able to see both authentic exhibits and modern replicas.

A new museum is being created in Sukhum, the deputy head of the Union of Artists of Abkhazia, blacksmiths and gunsmiths of the “Kh-napa”, Raul Kobakhia said.

The cultural project will be implemented in the Sukhum fortress. Archaeologists have been conducting excavations there since June. The work is being carried out in the northwestern bastion. Upon its completion, a museum will be created there. It is planned to showcase Abkhaz weapons in the future museum.

“The members of our union created a project that was approved by the head of the Department for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Heritage of Abkhazia. Now the specialists of the department, together with the designers, are determining the style and developing the exterior,”

– Raul Kobakhia said.