Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that bilateral relations between Baku and Budapest were currently at the highest level.

He noted that Hungary was the second largest buyer of Azerbaijani energy resources. Orban recalled the agreement on the import of green energy.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister stated that Budapest supported building even stronger cooperation with Baku. He added that Azerbaijan had become a strategically important country for Europe.