Tourist carried away to sea in Krasnodar Krai

Last weekend, rescuers helped a tourist who was carried away to the Black Sea. The man went sailing on a self-made raft.

"Tuapse rescuers received a call that a man on a self-made raft was in distress in the Black Sea. The pensioner, who was carried away to the open sea, was found 5 km from the shore near Dzhubga,”

– the press service informed.

It turned out that the Krasnodar resident wanted to get from Dzhubga to Shepsi by sea, for this he built a floating craft on which he installed a mast with a sail. During the trip, the tourist on the raft encountered a strong north wind that carried him away from the shore. He called the rescuers for help.

The rescuers saved the sailor.