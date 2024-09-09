Ilham Aliyev considers Astana acceptable platform for negotiations with Yerevan

9 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The President of Azerbaijan called the proposal of his Kazakh counterpart to hold negotiations between Baku and Yerevan acceptable. Azerbaijan and Armenia may hold a meeting in Astana.

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The leaders discussed the possibility of holding negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Astana.

According to the leader of Kazakhstan, Astana is ready to become a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a peace treaty. The Azerbaijani President said that this proposal is acceptable for Azerbaijan.

The parties also noted that the relations between Baku and Astana are a strategic partnership.