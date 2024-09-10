Saudi Arabia may become visa-free for Russians in 2025

10 Sep. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian government is preparing a visa-free regime with a number of friendly countries, Nikita Kondratyev, Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects of the Ministry of Economic Development, said in an interview with TASS.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development's representative, work on the abolition of visas is being carried out with such countries as Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Myanmar, Malaysia, Kenya. A visa-free regime may be introduced next year.

"I really hope so, because it is for these countries that there is a demand from Russian tourists and a large increase in incoming tourist flow",

Kondratyev said.

The visa-free regime is planned to be bilateral, he clarified.