Azerbaijan cuts oil production in August

10 Sep. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In August, oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 480 thousand barrels per day, the S&P Global Commodity Insights portal writes with reference to Platts.

According to the report, Azerbaijan lagged behind the quota by 71 thousand bpd in August with the 2024 quota of 551 thousand bpd for oil production under the OPEC+ deal

It is noted that the country reduced oil production by 10 thousand bpd in August. At the same time, Baku itself has not yet provided information on average daily oil production in August.