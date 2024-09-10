US to introduce new restrictions against Iran

10 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The American authorities will introduce new sanctions against Iran after September 10. They will affect companies that cooperate with Russia.

According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Washington will announce new anti-Iranian restrictions after September 10.

He noted that sanctions against Tehran will impact the Iran Air. The restrictions will be related to Iranian-Russian cooperation.

Blinken said that Iran has already stated its desire to agree to the lifting of foreign sanctions, but has achieved the opposite effect.