Michael Roth to visit Georgia

12 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chairman of the German Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth, will visit the Georgian capital. The trip will be part of a tour of the South Caucasus, the politician said on his social networks.

First, he will visit Tbilisi on September 16-18, and then he will stay in the Armenian capital from September 18 to 19.

"I look forward to meeting friends, allies and supporters of the European course on September 16-18 in Georgia and Armenia",

Michael Roth said.

He already visited Georgia in May of this year. Then not only the government of the republic refused to meet with him, but also the ruling party "Georgian Dream". The only person who spoke with Roth from this party was the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Georgian Parliament, Nikoloz Samkharadze.

During the trip, he joined a street protest, where slogans were shouted against the law on foreign agents. He also quite openly spoke out against the ruling party.

Let us remind you that a delegation from the German Bundestag recently visited Tbilisi. After the trip, its members stated that they would speak out against Georgia's accession to the EU if the republic did not change its domestic policy, which violated the principles of the EU.