Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Zangezur corridor is being laid through Iran

12 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani side is currently carrying out work to lay communication lines through the territory of Iran, the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, said.

In an interview with Real TV, the diplomat stated that Armenia had misinterpreted the Trilateral Statement of November 9-10, 2020. According to Hajizada, this fact is regrettable in Baku, because paragraph 9 of this document defines specific obligations to unblock communications.

"If Armenia insists on its current position, Azerbaijan has alternative options. One of them is to lay communication lines through Iran. Work is underway in this direction",

Press Secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

According to Aykhan Hajizada, if Yerevan does not want to abandon self-isolation, then it is free to make this choice, but this choice is not made in favor of Armenia.