Russia becomes leader in money transfers to Azerbaijan

Russia has become the leader in money transfers to Azerbaijan in the first 6 months of this year, Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan said.

Since the beginning of the year, $287 million has been transferred from Russia to Azerbaijan. The top three countries in terms of money transfers also included Türkiye ($83 million) and the USA ($30.5 million). Georgia (17.4 million) and the UK (16.1 million) took fourth and fifth places, respectively.

At the same time, Nasirov emphasized that according to the results of the first 6 months, the volume of money transfers to Azerbaijan had decreased by 36.35% and amounted to $567.8 million.