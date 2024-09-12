Armenia's mine terror killed 70 people after Karabakh war

12 Sep. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the territory of Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh, the number of people injured in mine explosions has reached 379 since the end of the Karabakh war, 70 of whom have died, and the rest of them have received serious injuries, ANAMA specialist Gabil Babayev said.

"There is serious contamination of the territories liberated from occupation with mines and other explosive remnants. During explosions, people lose their lives or health, and the incidents lead to long-term severe psychological traumas",

Gabil Babayev said.

According to him, most often civilians are among the victims, Trend writes.

Today, demining work is also active. More than 160 hectares have been cleared of enemy mines. About 150 thousand dangerous munitions have been neutralized in total.