16 Sep. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The press service of the administration of the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan reported the successful elimination of a hydrogen sulfide leak at a gas field in the Boysun district. Cooperation with Russian experts and specialists from the USA played a key role in the prompt resolution of the emergency.

"Russian specialists helped eliminate a hydrogen sulfide leak at a gas field in the Boysun district of the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan",

the regional administration's press service said.

Russian specialists, who have extensive experience working at oil and gas facilities, contributed to the development of a strategy for the leak's elimination and carried out the necessary measures to restore safety at the field.

Cooperation between countries in solving environmental problems is an important step towards nature conservation and sustainable development.