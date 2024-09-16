Georgia becomes fastest growing economy in South Caucasus

16 Sep. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian economy continues to develop. In 7 months, growth was almost 10%, which is the best result in the South Caucasus region, the Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"I will note once again that the main thing for us is to maintain this high rate of economic growth, which is the best way to overcome unemployment and poverty, and all this, naturally, will gradually improve the quality of well-being in our country",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

In July alone, the Georgian economy developed 13% faster than in mid-summer last year.

Recently, the politician already spoke about the rapid reduction in poverty in the country. In 11 years, the number of poor people has decreased by 200 thousand people. He also expressed his intention to completely eradicate poverty by 2030. By the same period, Georgia plans to eliminate unemployment.