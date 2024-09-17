Pagers’ explosions hit dozens of Hezbollah militants

17 Sep. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Lebanese Hezbollah militants were injured en masse as their pagers were hacked, presumably by the Israeli military.

The pagers used by Hezbollah members detonated en masse, as a result of which several dozen people were injured, Al Jazeera TV channel reports, citing its own source in the Lebanese security services.

According to the source, the emergency occurred in the vicinity of Beirut. The Hezbollah headquarters is located there.

Dozens of people were injured as a result. They were taken to the hospital.

The source noted that the preliminary cause of the incident has been established: the pagers were hacked by the Israeli military, who managed to remotely trigger the detonation of the devices.