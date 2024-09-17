Thousands injured by pager explosions in Lebanon

17 Sep. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of people wounded as a result of explosions of communication devices in several cities of Lebanon have reached nearly 2,800 people. At least eight people died, including a child.

Mass explosions of pagers in Lebanon have caused injuries to about 2,800 people, although initially it was reported about several dozens. Such data was announced by the acting head of the Ministry of Health of Lebanon, Firas Abyad.

He specified that, according to new information, there are also casualties. The detonation of devices took the lives of at least eight people. One of the dead is a child.

Among the wounded is the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani. He was injured when the communication device belonging to him exploded.

Several hundred doctors were mobilized to help the wounded. 50 ambulances transfer the victims to hospitals.