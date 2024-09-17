17 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Government of Georgia

If Washington does not abandon its current destructive policy towards Tbilisi, the Georgian authorities will radically revise relations with America. The warning was voiced by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at a meeting with the US Ambassador.

The Georgian leadership is close to a major revision of relations with America. The corresponding statement was made by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze during a conversation with US Ambassador Robin Dunnigan.

According to the press service of the Georgian government, during the negotiations, the Georgian politician warned that the introduction of sanctions against Georgia is a decisive moment for Washington: if it takes another such step, then Tbilisi may significantly revise its stance on bilateral relations.