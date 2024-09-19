Cases of West Nile fever decrease in Armenia

19 Sep. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan declared an improvement in the country's epidemiological situation.

Avanesyan noted that the situation had improved due to a noticeable decrease in the rate of spread of West Nile fever.

The minister emphasized that the department continued its work in this direction. According to her, this applies not only to fever but also to measles.

In addition to this, the Minister reminded about the need to get vaccinated due to the cold weather and the imminent start of the disease season.

It should be added that the infection was first mentioned in Armenia on August 21. As of September 13, 4 people have died from the disease.