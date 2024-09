23 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnastics team continues its triumph at the World Championships held in Guimaraes.

Another gold for the country was won by a mixed pair - Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli.

Azerbaijani athletes scored 29,080 points, beating their rivals from Ukraine and North Korea. Ragimov and Seidli took first place in balance exercises.

At this championship the Azerbaijani team has already won four gold and one silver medal.