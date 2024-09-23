Ilham Aliyev: Armenia and external forces not put up with Karabakh war results

23 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the first session of the 7th convocation of the Azerbaijani parliament today.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that the complete restoration of the country's sovereignty as a result of the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation opens up new opportunities and horizons for Azerbaijan.

The thirty years of occupation are now behind and emphasized that the country is embarking on large-scale reconstruction and development efforts, with visible results, he noted.

"In the past 3-4 years, our international standing has strengthened significantly. We have been able to gain worldwide acceptance of the outcomes of the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation," Ilham Aliyev said.

© Photo: AzerTAc

The President of Azerbaijan also highlighted the certain challenges facing the country.

"The task of increasing our military strength is the number one priority. Although the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation are left behind, the recent developments worldwide, the new conflict, the emergence of war zones and the rising tension around us, at the same time, the revanchist trends in Armenia make us keep constant focus on this area," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that the restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur is also among the challenges facing the country.

"However, if we decrease our focus on the military field and do not provide sufficiaent funds to it, we may encounter problems in the future," Ilham Aliyev said.

Revanchist forces are rising in Armenia. According to the Azerbaijani leader, these are not only marginal political elements, but the current leadership of Armenia is also living with these thoughts and illusions.

Armenia refuses to put up with the results of the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation, according to the Armenian government's steps.

"Although they may publicly express otherwise, their actions, policies, and steps paint a completely different picture," Ilham Aliyev said.

The formal maintenance of the Minsk Group, which has had no functional significance to date, is a clear indication of this. Foreign circles who cannot digest our victory are developing new plans against Azerbajan, the head of state noted, adding that this is the purpose of slander and denigration campaigns.