Garabagh University opens its doors for students

23 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The classes at the Garabagh University in Azerbaijan's Khankendi for the 2024/2025 academic year started on September 23.

A total of 1,104 students will hit the books at Garabagh University in the inaugural academic year.

Garabagh University currently operates from three academic buildings. The main building houses the Faculty of Pedagogy, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Faculty of Economics, and Faculty of Tourism. The second building is dedicated to the Faculty of Arts, while the third hosts the International Language Center.

Extensive landscaping work has been carried out across the university, including the creation of a new 2.3-hectare park in front of the main academic building.