Trial of Kocharyan and others resumed in Armenia

23 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trial of one of the instigators of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and three other former officials resumed today in Armenia.

The other former officials are former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan and former Secretary General of the CSTO Yuri Khachaturov.

They face renewed charges stemming from the post-election unrest during protests in Yerevan in March 2008 which left 10 people dead.

The coup charges against the four men were dropped after Armenia’s Constitutional Court declared them unconstitutional in 2021. The case was reopened following the ruling of the Court of Cassation.