Tel Aviv accuses Hezbollah leader of crimes against Lebanese

23 Sep. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, said that the Secretary General of the Lebanese organization Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, had taken the country's civilians "hostage".

The minister accused him of turning Lebanese homes into military warehouses, placing missiles and weapons in them. He added that Tel Aviv would do anything to change this situation.

Katz called on Lebanese residents to evacuate their homes where ammunition was stored. The minister stressed that Israel would continue its actions until people evacuated from the north of the country return home.