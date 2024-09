23 Sep. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new solar power plant has appeared in the capital of Armenia. It covers 130 square meters. The construction was carried out by the company "Yergaghluys".

The construction of a solar power plant (SPP) with a capacity of 130 kW has been completed in Yerevan. This was announced at a conference call held at the capital's mayor's office on September 23.

The facility was built by the company "Yergaghluys" in cooperation with the Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund of Armenia.