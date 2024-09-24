State of emergency declared in Israel - report

24 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli government on Monday evening announced a nationwide state of emergency until September 30, according to media reports.

The decision was made amid anticipated expansion of Hezbollah rockets firing towards Israel.

A “special situation” is a legal term used in times of emergency, granting authorities greater jurisdiction over the civilian population in order to streamline efforts to safeguard the population. It is valid for 48 hours unless extended by cabinet ministers.

Israel's military chief Herzi Halevi announced that the country was preparing for "the next phases" of its military operation, The Jerusalem Post reported.