Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss problem of forest fires

24 Sep. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed cooperation in the field of forest fire prevention. The Turkish representative thanked the friendly country for its assistance in extinguishing the recent fires.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Kamaladdin Heydarov, and the head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Türkiye, Ibrahim Yumakli, met to discuss partnership in the framework of forest fire prevention. A Turkish delegation attended the meeting.

Heydarov told his interlocutors about the activities of the ministry and the measures organized to combat forest fires. He also noted the importance of the relevant in-depth cooperation between the two countries.