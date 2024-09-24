Road to Sulak Canyon finished in Dagestan

24 Sep. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Repair of the road to Sulak Canyon has been completed. The road is one of the main tourist arteries. The relevant work was carried out to strengthen the road surface.

The Ministry of Transport of Dagestan announced the completion of repair work on the "Kizilyurt-Novy Chirkey" road that leads to the Sulak Canyon.

According to the ministry, the road is one of the main arteries in Dagestan, which leads to a popular location among tourists.

During the repair work, the asphalt concrete surface was strengthened, transverse slopes were restored, and organized drainage was provided.

In addition, the ministry said that a set of measures to improve road safety was implemented.