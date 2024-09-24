Nearly $2.5 bln to be allocated for restoration of liberated territories in Azerbaijan

24 Sep. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan continues to restore liberated areas. The authorities of the republic are planning to spend about $2.5 billion for these purposes next year.

In 2025, Azerbaijan plans to allocate 4 bln manats (nearly $2.4 bln) for restoration work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, the Prime Minister of the country announced on September 24.

According to Ali Asadov, since 2020, nearly 17.5 bln manats (about $10.3 bln) have been allocated for the restoration of areas liberated from occupation.