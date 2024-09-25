Israeli army continues striking Hezbollah targets

25 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli troops have launched a new series of strikes on targets of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, the Israeli army's press service said.

"The Israel Defense Forces have launched a new wave of attacks on Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon," the statement reads.

Earlier, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi announced the intention to increase the intensity of the attacks on Lebanon during the day.

According to him, the military does not intend to give Hezbollah a break. Halevi stressed the current situation requires Israel to continue to act intensively on all fronts.