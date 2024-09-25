Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with UN High Commissioner

25 Sep. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with theUN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, in New York, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service writes.

The Foreign Minister spoke with Volker Türk about bilateral cooperation between Baku and the UN. Issues related to human rights and the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus were also raised.

Let us remind you that the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister is in New York, where he is participating in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.