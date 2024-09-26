Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan does not depend on anyone

26 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev stated that the economic development model of Azerbaijan has proven itself at the global arena. He noted that Azerbaijan is among the leading countries in the world.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants to a meeting on economic issues.

The head of state said that in terms of the ratio of external debt to gross domestic product (7%), Azerbaijan has become one of the leading countries in the world. He added that this allows the country to spend less money on repaying external debt in the future.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan's economic growth today is 4.3%. The President called this indicator very positive, emphasizing that the pace of development exceeds similar indicators in many developed countries.

The head of the country said that the main goal is to diversify the economy and improve the sustainable development model.

He noted that the country's economic development model has proven itself in the world. Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan has built a strong economy and is not dependent on anyone, relying on its own resources.