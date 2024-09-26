Armenia ignores CSTO foreign ministers meeting in US

26 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Zakharova's Telegram channel

The head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry did not participate in the CSTO meeting, which was held today on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. At the same time, Ararat Mirzoyan is currently in New York, his meeting with Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled for 17.15 Moscow time.

Yerevan continues to refuse to participate in CSTO events: another meeting that the Armenian side missed was the meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers.

Maria Zakharova published a photo from the meeting on her Telegram channel. On the photo, the heads of the CSTO foreign ministries are standing in front of their respective flags. There is no Armenian flag or Ararat Mirzoyan on the photo. Representatives of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are present.