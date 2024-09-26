Lavrov discusses security issues on sidelines of UN General Assembly

26 Sep. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry website

The talks between the CSTO foreign ministers took place in the United States. Security issues were discussed during the meeting.

The Russian Foreign Minister and representatives of other CSTO member countries discussed security issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry website reports.

The meeting of the ministers took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The central topics of discussion were international and regional security.

"The need to increase coordination of the CSTO member states’ actions on the UN platform on current issues on the agenda of the World Organization, and further strengthening of cooperation between the CSTO and the UN was emphasized,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

In addition, the meeting participants discussed the preparation of the next session of the CSTO Security Council, which will be hosted by Astana in late November.