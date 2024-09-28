IDF: Hezbollah leader killed

28 Sep. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces made a statement about the killing of the Secretary General of the Hezbollah movement Hassan Nasrallah as part of a massive airstrike on the capital of Lebanon.

"Yesterday, the IDF killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah and one of its founders, as well as Ali Karki, the commander of the southern front of Hezbollah, and other commanders",

the IDF said.

The attack on Beirut began on Friday evening. According to media reports, Zainab Nasrallah, the daughter of the Secretary General of the Shiite movement, was also killed in the attack.