Hamas responds to liquidation of Nasrallah

28 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The leaders of the Palestinian Hamas movement declared a united front with Hezbollah after the assassination of Nasrallah. They also expressed confidence in their imminent victory.

Palestinian Hamas extremists expressed unity with the Lebanese movement in the wake of the liquidation of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

“Hamas mourns with our Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world in connection with the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah,”

– the statement by Palestinian radicals reads.