28 Sep. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Hezbollah confirmed that the movement's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah has died.

"Mr. Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined the great and immortal martyrs he led for nearly 30 years",

the movement's official statement said.

Nasrallah was killed in an IDF attack on Beirut.

According to the Israeli army, the military managed to eliminate not only the head of Hezbollah but also his daughter, as well as several commanders of the Shiite movement.