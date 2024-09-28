Ancient temples, medieval towers to be protected in Ingushetia

28 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Andrey Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Ancient temples and towers in Ingushetia will be protected from vandals and stray cattle. Fences and online video surveillance will be installed near the historical buildings. The work is planned to begin in late October.

Ingushetia is known for its unique architectural monuments. These are not only ancient temples, but also medieval towers, which are an important part of the cultural heritage. In recent years, many of these buildings have fallen victim to vandalism and have also suffered losses from stray cattle.

In response, local authorities decided to take measures to protect the monument. In late October, the installation of fences and online video surveillance systems will begin, which will help protect historical sites.