Israel to continue Hezbollah liquidation

28 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Israeli authorities have announced that they will continue the fight against terrorist groups that threaten the country's security. The statement was made amid the liquidation of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi announced that the authorities of the Jewish state will continue the fight against Lebanese Hezbollah.

"I have just completed an assessment of the situation and approved plans for the Northern Command. Hard days are ahead. We are determined to continue to destroy the Hezbollah terrorist organization. We still have many missions ahead of us on all fronts,”

– Herzi Halevi said.

He drew attention to the fact that the IDF is fully prepared to both attack and defend.