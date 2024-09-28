Iran threatens to destroy Israel

28 Sep. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has stated that the assassination of the Hezbollah leader will lead to the "destruction" of the Jewish state. Tehran will continue to support the anti-Israeli resistance forces.

The Vice President of Iran has stated that the liquidation of the Secretary General of the Hezbollah movement will ultimately lead to the destruction of the Jewish state.

"The unjustly shed blood of the martyrs of the resistance, especially Hassan Nasrallah, will lead to the Zionist regime’s destruction,”

– Mohammad Reza Aref said.

According to him, the Iranian authorities will fully support the anti-Israeli resistance. This refers to the Palestinian radicals Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah, as well as Yemeni and Iraqi groups.