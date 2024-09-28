Mass inspections of transport continue in Stavropol

28 Sep. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Inspections of transport will continue in Stavropol. Participants in the raids monitor the technical condition of buses and minibuses, of passenger transportation, and the condition of drivers.

Large-scale inspections of passenger transport will continue in Stavropol as part of the operational and preventive program "Bus". The goal of this initiative is to ensure road safety and improve the quality of passenger transportation. According to information from the regional State Traffic Inspectorate, the campaign will continue on September 29 to inspect as many objects and drivers as possible.

The operation "Bus" was launched in response to the increased number of accidents involving public transport.