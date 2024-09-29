Another Hezbollah commander killed

29 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces has claimed it killed another Hezbollah commander in an airstrike in the southern suburb of Beirut.

According to the IDF, Qaouk was the commander of Hezbollah’s “preventive security unit” and a senior member of the terror group’s central council.

The IDF said that Nabil Qaouk was considered to be close to the top of Hezbollah and was directly engaged in promoting terrorist designs against Israel.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital on Friday.