Thousands of Iranians mourn assassinated Hezbollah leader

29 Sep. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mass demonstrations were held in Iranian cities in memory of the leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, IRI television reported.

It is noted that thousands of people took to the streets of the republic's cities, chanting anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans.

The assassination of the Hezbollah leader

Let us remind you that the Israeli army launched missile strikes on the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut on September 27. The next day, it became known that the movement's leader had died.