29 Sep. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry writes.

The parties discussed the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku, as well as the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus and the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan told the UN Secretary General about the restoration of the liberated lands of Azerbaijan and the demining process.