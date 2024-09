29 Sep. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dry grass is burning in Crimea, the republican Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire started in an open area, near the village of Muromskoye, located in the Belogorsky district. An area on the border of the Belogorsky and Sovetsky districts was engulfed in flames.

Six fire trucks and an airmobile group from Feodosia were sent to the scene to extinguish the fire.

The exact information on the area of ​​the fire is not yet known. No one was injured as a result of the fire.