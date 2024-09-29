Israel attacks Houthis in Yemen

29 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Air Force attacked Yemen, targeting Houthi rebel from the Ansar Allah movement located in the country. The strikes were initially reported by the media, and were later confirmed by the IDF.

"The Israeli Air Force attacked targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in Yemen, located 1.8 thousand kilometers from the Israeli border",

the Press Service of the Israeli Army said.

The report also specified the target of the attack: it was a port in the city of Hodeidah, on the shores of the Red Sea.

According to Al Jazeera, the bombing set an oil tank in the port terminal on fire, with several more tanks located nearby.

The Al Mayadeen TV channel specified that more than ten strikes were carried out in total. In addition to this, according to the channel, the Israeli Air Force also attacked the international airport in Hodeidah. The airport has been in operation for nine years, but the Houthis may be using it as a military base. Another target of the Israeli Air Force was the power plant in the Al-Khali region.

Earlier, the IDF reported that during the airstrike on Beirut, which killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, more than 20 participants in a meeting of the organization's leadership, held in an underground headquarters beneath residential buildings, were also killed. Mutual airstrikes between Israel and Hezbollah have continued today. Two hours ago, the Israeli Air Force attacked almost 50 Hezbollah facilities in southern Lebanon, and approximately 20 shells were launched from Lebanese territory in the direction of northern Israel.