Iran facilitates Armenian vehicles’ entry into country

30 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Touring and Automobile Club introduced a new initiative to facilitate the entry of vehicles from Armenia into the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran Times reported.

The program is aimed at reducing customs procedures and expediting cross-border travel.

Under the initiative, Armenian citizens traveling to Iran can now obtain a Carnet de Passages, or customs transit document, for their vehicles, allowing them to enter the country with minimal delay.

The project seeks to simplify customs formalities and enhance international road travel between Iran and neighboring countries.